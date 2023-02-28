KANE, Pa. — The Roach-Bauer Forestry Forum will meet at the Jones Township/Wilcox Community Center, 320 Faries St., Wilcox, on April 13 for a discussion on the value of large woody debris in streams.

Preceding the talk will be a no-host social hour from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and dinner at 6:30 p.m. The program will start immediately after dinner. Reservations are required and will not be accepted after April 6.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social