KANE, Pa. — The Roach-Bauer Forestry Forum will meet at the Jones Township/Wilcox Community Center, 320 Faries St., Wilcox, on April 13 for a discussion on the value of large woody debris in streams.
Preceding the talk will be a no-host social hour from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and dinner at 6:30 p.m. The program will start immediately after dinner. Reservations are required and will not be accepted after April 6.
For reservations, contact the Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group, PO Box 133, Kane, PA, 16735, call (814) 837-8550, or e-mail bcarson@ahug.com.
The forum will host two speakers: Dr. Ben Hayes, professor at Bucknell University, will share time with Luke Bobnar of the Western Pennsylvania conservancy.
Hayes is Director of Watershed Sciences and Engineering Programs at Bucknell University. His background is in geomorphology and hydrogeology. His research focuses on fluvial processes, aquatic habitat restoration, and erosion and sediment transportation. He concentrates on the Susquehanna River and effects on the Chesapeake Bay Region.
Hayes earned his Ph.D. in Fluvial Geomorphology in 1995 from Colorado State University. Prior and during his educational years, he worked as a river guide on large rivers, including the Penobscot in New England, the Skagit out West, and the Colorado in the Southwest United States. Hayes is a Pennsylvania native.
Bobnar of the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy is the second speaker for the Value of Large Woody Debris in Streams Forum. He has been working as a Watershed Scientist on stream restoration in Western Pennsylvania for the last eight years. He works with public and private landowners on stream and riparian habitat improvement, as well as addressing aquatic organism passage barriers. Bobnar graduated with a B.S. degree in biology from Clarion University in 2010. He is active in the James Zwald Chapter of Trout Unlimited, and enjoys working and playing in Penn’s Woods in all four seasons.
This forum will be of interest to forest managers, foresters, and biologists.
Society of American Foresters’ Continuing Forestry Education credits will be applied for this presentation.