BRADFORD, Pa. — The U.S. Forest Service is accepting public comments on a proposal to use additional treatment methods to suppress outbreaks of spongy moth — formerly known as gypsy moth — on the Allegheny National Forest in future years.
Treatment under the USFS's previous decision allows the aerial application of B.t.k. (Bacillus thuringiensis kurstaki) — a naturally occurring native bacterium — to the crowns of overstory trees. The Forest Service proposes supplementing treatments by using tebufenozide, a selective insecticide, and Gypchek, a biosecticide that kills spongy moth larvae.
The USPS said it also wants to establish a protocol for approving the use of other suppression methods in the future.
The Allegheny National Forest has partnered with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and state and private forestry experts to conduct spongy moth egg mass surveys to assess population trends and inform potential management responses to suppress populations and resulting defoliation.
Defoliation caused by spongy moth caterpillars — the caterpillars particularly favor oak leaves — was widespread in the region last summer, both in Pennsylvania and New York.
Native to Eurasia, Lymantria dispar (spongy moth) is a serious pest of North American forests, with caterpillars that feed on more than 300 species of trees and shrubs. In the summer season of 2021, parts of the northeastern U.S. and eastern Canada saw some of the largest outbreaks of L. dispar in decades.
For more information, a draft supplemental environmental assessment is available at www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=61480
Printed copies are available upon request. The USFS asks for comments by April 25.
Comments may be emailed to comments-eastern-allegheny@usda.gov. Enter the project name (Spongy Moth Suppression) on the subject line and include your name and physical mailing address as well.
Comments may be sent by mail to Jamie Davidson, forest supervisor, Allegheny National Forest, 4 Farm Colony Drive, Warren, Pa., 16365. Comments may also be faxed to (814) 726-1465.
For questions, contact forest silviculturist Josh Hanson at (814) 728-6161 or joshua.w.hanson@usda.gov.
As for the name change, the Entomological Society of America removed “gypsy" as the recognized common name for two insect species in its Common Names of Insects and Related Organisms List. ("Gypsy ant" was the other species.)
The changes are made in conjunction with the launch of a new ESA program to review and replace insect common names that may be inappropriate or offensive.
"Entomologists, scientists in related fields, and the public are invited to participate in identifying and proposing alternatives for insect common names that perpetuate negative ethnic or racial stereotypes," the Entomological Society of America stated in 2021.
The existing common names for the moth Lymantria dispar and the ant Aphaenogaster araneoides were identified as containing a derogatory term for the Romani people. In June, the ESA governing board elected to remove the common names for both species.
"The purpose of common names is to make communication easier between scientists and the public audiences they serve," ESA president Michelle S. Smith said. "By and large, ESA’s list of recognized insect common names succeeds in this regard, but names that are unwelcoming to marginalized communities run directly counter to that goal."