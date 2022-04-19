CANEADEA — New York State Forest Rangers on April 13 assisted two anglers who became stranded in their pickup truck in Allen Lake State Forest in Allegany County.
Rangers spoke to the 68-year-old and 72-year-old and determined they were following GPS directions after a fishing trip and ended up on an abandoned road, unable to turn around. Because one of the anglers needed medication, which was back at their camp, Rangers walked in and escorted the two back to their camp.
A tow truck with specialized offroad equipment arrived at 9:15 p.m. to pull the stuck vehicle out.
ON SATURDAY, a Forest Ranger conducted a swift water rescue/rope training in the town of Persia on Cattaraugus Creek with more than 20 agencies taking part, including police, fire and search and rescue teams.
The daylong event focused on techniques using motorized boats and highline rope systems to rescue individuals who could become trapped in swift water conditions.