PERSIA — New York DEC forest rangers and local firefighters responded Sunday afternoon during a thunderstorm to help an injured hiker out of Zoar Valley.
Forest Ranger Bob Rogers responded at 1:30 p.m. to the call. The 58-year-old woman from Grand Island was part of a party of eight hikers when she fell and twisted her ankle while trying to get around fallen trees.
Rogers, Assistant Forest Ranger Korah Witherell and members of local fire departments quickly located the woman and provided basic first aid, including splinting her ankle. The injury was non-weight bearing, so the woman was carried out during a thunderstorm.
The hikers and rescuers were out of the woods by 3:15 p.m.