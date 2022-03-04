COUDERSPORT, Pa. — The North Central Forest Landowners Association will host a program about 2022 Forest Health Issues including gypsy moths, other insect threats and diseases.
The program is 1 to 3 p.m. March 12 at the Gunzburger building in Coudersport.
The guest speaker for the program will be Sarah Johnson, forest health program specialist with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry.
This program is free and open to the public by RSVP. To attend you must call (814) 887-5121 no later than March 7.
NCFLA is a non-profit organization which provides information, education programs and the exchange of ideas and experience among members about proper forest management. The group covers Cameron, Elk, McKean and Potter counties.
New members owning forestland are always welcomed and the cost is minimal to join at $15 annually for an individual member. Landowners with less than 5 acres, or owning land in other counties, may join as associate members. Membership brochures and more information are available on the NCFLA website or follow their Facebook page for current information and events.