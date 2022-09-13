OLEAN -- Greg Bohall, an expert in forensic psychology, is set to visit SUNY Jamestown Community College for a discussion about career opportunities in the field at 12:20 p.m. Thursday in the Jamestown Campus Student Union. The presentation is free to attend and open to the public.
Bohall, an accomplished JCC alumnus, plans to share his educational and career pathway in clinical forensic psychology. He will also discuss career options, the importance of personal and professional development, and additional job insights.
Bohall graduated from Jamestown High School in 2000 and JCC in 2002. In addition to earning degrees in psychology and rehabilitation counseling from Seton Hill University and the University at Buffalo, Bohall has a doctorate in clinical forensic psychology from the Chicago School of Professional Psychology.
He is the co-owner of Innovative Psychological Solutions, Inc. in Los Angeles. The private practice Bohall started with his wife provides clinical and forensic consultation to various organizations and systems throughout North America.
Additionally, Bohall serves as an adjunct instructor at Pepperdine University, the University at Buffalo, and Antioch University.
He has contributed to various textbooks and academic journals, and other publications as an author and editor. Most notable, Bohall is currently under contract with Springer Publishing Company for a series of textbooks titled Dangerous Behaviors in Clinical and Forensic Psychology related to psychology and focusing on psychopathy, sex offenders, intimate partner violence, affective violence, predatory violence, suicidality and self-injury, terrorism, workplace harassment, and school bullying.
Bohall is internationally and nationally recognized as a certified rehabilitation counselor, a master addiction counselor, and an international certified alcohol and drug counselor.
His academic and research interests include forensic assessment and intervention, crisis intervention and negotiation techniques, the evaluation of interviewing, investigation, and interrogation procedures, addictive behavior, sexual offender assessment and intervention, psychopathy, predatory and affective violence, intimate partner violence, offender profiles and victimology, and sport performance optimization.
The event is sponsored by the JCC Alumni Association and JCC Career Services.