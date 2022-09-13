OLEAN -- Greg Bohall, an expert in forensic psychology, is set to visit SUNY Jamestown Community College for a discussion about career opportunities in the field at 12:20 p.m. Thursday in the Jamestown Campus Student Union. The presentation is free to attend and open to the public.

Bohall, an accomplished JCC alumnus, plans to share his educational and career pathway in clinical forensic psychology. He will also discuss career options, the importance of personal and professional development, and additional job insights.

 

