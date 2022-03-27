YORKSHIRE — The Cornell Cooperative Extension in Allegany, Chautauqua and Livingston counties, along with with CCE's Northwest and Southwest New York Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Teams, will present a Forage and Pasture Management Workshop on April 23 at the Pioneer High School.
The regional program involves several agencies that provide educational information and outreach to farmland owners. Presenters are brought in from both private and public sectors to provide participants with up-to-date information. Exhibitors from agricultural related business, organizations and agencies will also be on hand to address farmland owner questions.
The keynote session will be "Getting the Most out of Your Pastures and Hayfields without Breaking the Bank," presented by Dan Steward from WNY Crop Management. Following the opening presentation there will be three concurrent sessions with three tracks to choose from per session.
- The Stored Forage Track will include Stored Forage Economics, Making Quality Hay and Baleage Panel, and Analyzing Forage Reports to Match Livestock Needs.
- The Pasture Track will include: Setting up a Grazing System, Handling Livestock Safely and Equine Pasture Management.
- For the third Equipment Track: Selecting and Purchasing Used Equipment, Tractor and Equipment Maintenance and Tractor Safety.
The registration fee is $40 for adults and youths aged 14 to 18 years old are $20, which covers lunch and proceeding. Pre-registration is required. The discounted early registration deadline is April 8.
For more details or to register online, visit https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/Forage_Management_Workshop_202 or contact Lynn Bliven at lao3@cornell.edu or (585) 268-7644 ext. 18 to receive a printed registration form.
For accommodations, contact Lisa Kempisty at (716) 664-9502 or ljk4@cornell.edu at least one week prior to the event. Requests received after this date will be met when possible.