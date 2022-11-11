In June a group of veteran organizations came together under the umbrella of the Enchanted Mountain Veterans Coalition.
The coalition of members of the Veterans One-Stop Center, Western New York Heroes, St. Bonaventure Student Veterans, The Dwyer Program, the Olean Veterans of Foreign Wars Post, AMVETS 22 A Day and my own Veterans Outdoor Experience programs kicked off their collaboration in support of the Eldred World War II Museum.
That day, to standing room only, museum curator Steve Appleby, himself an Army veteran, spoke about the various features the museum has in the way of artifacts, events, and education. I personally have had the opportunity to address school groups visiting the museum and look forward to being a guest speaker there during their upcoming Veterans Day event. The coalition provided opportunities for community members they serve in Western New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania to experience firsthand the level of cooperation and support the veteran community provides one another.
A big part of that support comes from a civilian population, people who may not have served in the armed forces but really want to help in any way they can.
The concept of the coalition can be directly traced back to local veteran and Combat Silver Star recipient Frank Morales. After a successful operation (Operation Food4Vets) during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Frank, along with retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sean Coulter and members of the Dwyer program, started discussing opportunities for future ventures. The coalition concept along with participation from others in the veteran community grew.
Since the WWII Museum event, other events have surfaced. Members of the coalition along with representatives from Wreaths Across America and the Pennsylvania Veterans Affairs (VA) joined in support of the LEEK Veterans Hunting and Mountain Preserve’s open house in June. I later joined the Veteran One-Stop Center along with the Federal Wildlife Service at the Iroquois family fishing event in August. Everything from breakfasts and dinners at local restaurants, skydiving, golf outings and other veteran support related events are ongoing. Many of the events include veterans' spouses and family members, who are key to our veterans’ well-being.
Another opportunity that surfaced close to home happens in the form of a modern day USO (United Service Organization) at the Perfect Blend Coffee House on Main Street in Cuba. A welcoming, modern environment, the Perfect Blend has provided the perfect backdrop for countless spontaneous meetings for military veterans in our local area. Much like a military MWR (Morale Welfare and Recreation facility) on military bases and posts around the world, the Perfect Blend has created a space for area veterans to gather and commiserate.
The call usually goes out via text, email or phone call for “Coffee in the morning." The hours are usually flexible, allowing vets to drop in on their way to work or stop in during their morning office coffee run. A few retirees like myself use the time to collaborate with area Battle Buddies (fellow military veterans with whom I hold a close social bond to assist with working through personal/veteran issues).
What I enjoy most about the Perfect Blend is the diversity in clientele it attracts and the ability of the facility to create a calming, welcoming environment. All the latest coffee blends along with opportunities for delicious food items make the Perfect Blend just that, the perfect blend of characteristics amenable to veterans who gravitate towards an open-air pro health all-inclusive environment.
The most recent event occurred a few weeks ago following a veteran Stand Down event at SUNY Jamestown Community College in Olean. The Veterans One-Stop Center hosted the Stand Down at JCC on Sept. 29. A collaboration with Veterans Affairs, the event included food, giveaways, and military surplus items. The intent was to bring together organizations and services that improve veterans' lives and to combat veteran homelessness. At the event other veterans from or near our local area were met and invited to the Perfect Blend coffee hour.
Places like the Perfect Blend and organizations like the Enchanted Mountain Veterans Coalition allow Veterans Day to extend across the entire year. The effects of overseas combat service and the unique needs of former and current service members carry on throughout the year.
New ways of dealing with the complexity of historical issues are needed. The Enchanted Mountain Veterans Coalition and opportunities provided by places like the Perfect Blend are answering the call.
(Arthur G. Austin Jr. of Cuba is a retired brigadier general in the U.S. Army.)