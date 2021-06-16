OLEAN — For sale: Almost 1 million square feet of industrial manufacturing space.
Siemens Energy has listed its 88.1-acre campus in North Olean for sale at a price of $7.5 million. The listing, with Pyramid Brokerage Co., identifies 14 structures with 944,632 square feet of space — with almost 775,000 square feet of production and distribution space.
Other property details in the listing include an on-site power substation with 115kV power feed, a distribution loop of 34.5 kV, high-flow natural gas supply, immediate access to rail and highway lines and immediate proximity to a workforce with manufacturing experience.
The notice comes months after company officials reported 421 jobs would be lost, shutting down manufacturing at the site. Meanwhile, 360 workers would be kept on in engineering, research and development, and management.
Stacia Licona, director of corporate affairs and strategic communications at Siemens Energy, said the listing does not mean the remaining jobs at the site will move out of Olean.
“We are offering the entire site for sale to maintain options for both ourselves as well as potential buyers,” she said. “We will consider our options if/when we have an interested party.”
Interest is there, said Corey Wiktor, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency.
He said he has been busy working with the real estate firm and potential buyers. Wiktor said there have been numerous contacts of interest in the site, with three to four serious firms — some of which are participating in site visits this week.
“I’ve been pleasantly surprised,” he said. “Fingers crossed that we can land a company to call Olean home and bring some work for those who were affected.”
The interest has not been from firms looking for warehouse space or other options, which would offer lower-paying work.
“They’ve been bona-fide, operating manufacturing companies,” he said. “They’re companies we’d love to work with.”
While manufacturing in the oil and gas industry has taken a hit during the increased transition to green energy, not all industrial work has folded.
“I think companies are actually looking for Class A manufacturing space and a workforce that can be trained over,” Wiktor said, noting the workforce crunch nationwide gives Olean an opportunity to land work for the roughly 420 workers to be laid off by Siemens Energy in the near future.
As announced in February, 421 workers are expected to be laid off as Siemens Energy moves manufacturing to other sites around the country and globe. In phases, workers will be laid off as work winds down.
Officials also reported in February that around 360 jobs will remain in Olean — primarily engineering, project management and research and development positions. Of the employees remaining, around 75 are connected to the steam turbine business that transferred to Olean after Curtiss-Wright purchased and closed the Wellsville facility.
The workers that remain will be primarily those using the technology center built in 2009 at a reported cost of $14.8 million, with $2 million in the form of a state grant for construction.
Clark Bros., founded in 1880 in Belmont to build pumps for the explosion in Southern Tier oil development, moved to Olean in 1912. Through mergers, the firm became Dresser-Clark in the 1930s. Dresser-Rand was formed in 1986 in a joint venture with Ingersoll Rand, which owned a compressor manufacturing plant in Painted Post. Siemens bought Dresser-Rand in 2015 for $7.8 billion.
At the time of the sale to Siemens, more than 1,100 workers were employed at the facility. Several layoffs in 2015, 2016 and 2017 brought that number to 950.