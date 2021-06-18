OLEAN — Lincoln Square has a new summertime tenant.
Renee White, co-founder of the Foothills Crafter’s Market, said local crafters will put up their wares for sale every other week through the summer. The next market is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in the pavilion.
“The idea came from my friend Eden and I talking about how we wished there was a place that crafters could sell on a regular basis,” White said.
White is familiar with the site — the Lincoln Square pavilion at Lincoln Park in the city’s center.
“I sell at the farmer’s market as a crafter, but the amount of crafters that can sell there is limited as the bulk needs to be farmers,” White said. “It seems that more and more people selling crafts were wanting to get in.”
The Olean Area’s Farmers Market, which traces its roots back to 1988, operates the market with a focus on local produce. The market’s bylaws prohibit a high number of non-farm sellers in proportion to local farmers at the weekly sale, held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October.
With such a cap, demand has continued to grow for an outlet for local crafters without having to rely on online or storefront sales.
After the first session on June 6, White is positive about the market’s direction.
“We have 10 artisans slated for this week,” White said. “Looking to add more always. We hope to grow this to fill the entire pavilion.”
Various crafts — from decorating the home to the body — will be on display in what organizers hope will be a quality Father’s Day outing for the family.
“People’s crafts come in many different forms,” she said. “There is jewelry, cutting boards, soaps, t-shirts, home décor, wreaths and more.”
In addition to crafts, a yoga demonstration will also be given between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.
“The upcoming market will also have live music,” White said. “Fair to Fiddlin’ will be playing as customers browse the artisans’ wares from 11 a.m. to noon.”
As more customers become aware, organizers plan on returning in the future.
“We are really hoping to make this an event that will run each summer,” White added.
For more information on the market, visit www.facebook.com/FoothillsCraftersMarket.