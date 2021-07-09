OLEAN — Mark Folland, facilities manager for Cutco Cutlery Corporation, will retire effective Aug. 1.
Folland joined the company on Dec. 16, 1977, as a special products cutler. He was also a milling machine operator, group leader, maintenance coordinator, maintenance supervisor, maintenance superintendent and maintenance manager before being promoted to his current position on Feb. 16, 2018.
A graduate of Alfred State and Mercyhurst College, Folland lives in Hinsdale with his wife, Shelly. He has four sons, Jason, Brian, Patrick and Brandon, an assistant supervisor for KA-BAR Knives, another Cutco subsidiary.