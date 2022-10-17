OLEAN — Yes, that’s the S-word in the forecast for this coming week: There’s the possibility of snow flurries early Tuesday.
“There’s a chance of a light coating in higher terrains, maybe a coating here and there in the Olean area,” said Jon Hitchcock, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo. “Most of the precipitation in the first half of the week is rain, Tuesday night, Wednesday night.”
Overnight lows are expected to hover around the freezing mark all week.
Today will be mainly dry and partly sunny with a high in the mid- to upper 40s. Temperatures will drop Tuesday to stay in the low 40s.
“That’s when the precipitation moves in,” Hitchcock said, with a chance of snow mixing with rain. “Wednesday will be pretty much the same, rain, wet showers.”
Thursday is expected to warm up a little to the low-to-mid 40s but the rain may continue in the morning and by Friday, the area will see temperatures in the mid-50s and it will dry out.
But fall isn’t ready to relent just yet — this weekend will be dry and temperatures are expected to be in the low-60s on Saturday and reach the mid-60s on Sunday.