OLEAN — Yes, that’s the S-word in the forecast for this coming week: There’s the possibility of snow flurries early Tuesday.

“There’s a chance of a light coating in higher terrains, maybe a coating here and there in the Olean area,” said Jon Hitchcock, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo. “Most of the precipitation in the first half of the week is rain, Tuesday night, Wednesday night.”

