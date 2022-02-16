OLEAN — A mid-winter thaw may have gotten some people outdoors on Wednesday, but flooding may be a problem for some in the region.
The National Weather Service reports that flood watches remain in effect through Friday across the region, as rain and snow melt threaten low-lying areas. All counties in Western New York — as well as the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier regions — are under the watch, as well as the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania.
The NWS predicts rain mainly after 9 a.m. Thursday and a high near 57. Between half an inch and three-quarters of an inch of rain are expected before snow becomes likely after 3 a.m. Friday.
The minor flooding stage is expected to be reached in Olean around noon on Friday, according to predictive models from the NWS — with a crest of 14.5 feet expected.
At Olean, the river’s action stage is 10 feet, with the minor flood stage at 12 feet. The moderate flood stage is 17 feet, and the major flood stage is 23 feet. The NWS reports minor flooding could be a public threat, but is expected to have minimal or no property damage. Moderate flooding would see inundation of roads and buildings near streams, with some evacuations possible. Moderate flooding, with a five to 10-year recurrence interval, is typically accompanied by a flood warning.
If the predictions are correct, the crest will be the highest reported since Dec. 3, 2019, when a crest of 17.74 feet was recorded, and the 17th highest crest on record.
The highest crest on record was 26.2 feet, set June 23, 1972. The next highest was 23.3 feet on July 19, 1942.
Residents are urged to monitor forecasts and be alert for possible upgrades to flood warnings.
“Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop,” the NWS reported. “This is especially the case for those living in ice jam prone areas along the Buffalo area creeks and Cattaraugus Creek. Others that have experienced ice jam flooding in the past should also be extra vigilant during this period.”
However, the warmer weather will be interrupted. More snow is on the way Friday, with a high of 25. Similar weather is expected Saturday with a high of 23. Temperatures are expected to rise again Sunday to 44 with sunny skies. Partly sunny weather with a high of 51 is expected on President’s Day, followed by rain Tuesday and Wednesday and daytime temperatures around 50.