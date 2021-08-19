YORKS CORNER — A flood warning was extended in southeast Allegany County on Thursday due to the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred, while the neighboring county saw a state of emergency declared.
A flood warning was issued again at 1:40 p.m. Thursday, and extended to Thursday evening.
Route 19 in the town of Willing was closed, the National Weather Service reported, as well as other town and county roads.
Between 3 and 5 inches of rain were reported Wednesday, while up to a quarter inch of rain was also reported Thursday.
Officials instruct drivers to avoid flooded roadways, as the majority of flood deaths occur in vehicles.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in Steuben County due to flooding damage. Most of the flooding reports have been in the Canisteo River and Tuscarora Creek basins, including Woodhull, Jasper and Addison.
“We’re declaring a state of emergency in Steuben County as State agencies and all available resources remain on the ground responding to the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred, and we continue to assist local partners helping communities recover in affected areas,” Cuomo said. “While this system has begun moving out of the state, our work is not over and all New Yorkers should know that state resources remain available to any locality in need of support.”
Cuomo announced a 17-person Swift Water Rescue crew including Department of Environmental Conservation, State Police and Office of Fire Prevention and Control personnel was deployed and responded to multiple flooded homes in six different municipalities.
Steuben County officials estimated more than 120 homes were damaged by floodwaters.
Steuben County was under a local state of emergency prohibiting travel in the Towns of West Union, Woodhull, Troupsburg, Tuscarora, Greenwood, Canisteo, Hornellsville, and Jasper.
During the overnight hours, Swiftwater rescue teams from the State Office of Fire Prevention and Control assisted eight people from homes in the Town of Addison, where the southern portion of the village was evacuated due to high floodwaters along Tuscarora Creek.
Thursday morning, residents who were evacuated were allowed to return to their homes, though many local and state roads remain closed, including portions of State Routes 417, 36 and 248. The Office of Fire Prevention and Control also responded to a Norfolk Southern train derailment overnight, though no injuries were reported.
American Red Cross Shelters are open and receiving evacuees at the Canisteo Volunteer Fire Department and Corning High School, where the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services provided resources for approximately 60 residents. Additional resources are being deployed to Steuben County to assist those who have been displaced by the overnight flooding.
The state Department of Transportation is currently performing damage assessment along 10 state highways that were closed due to flooding and providing assessment teams to local highway departments, as needed.