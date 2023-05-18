OLEAN — The second annual Float the Allegany may get a little more wet than usual, but the show will go on, organizers say.
The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce event, set for Saturday morning, will not be postponed due to rain in the forecast. The National Weather Service reports a 70% chance of rain showers on Saturday and a high of 66.
“The Float the Allegheny will go on rain or shine Saturday,” said Meme Yanetsko, COO of the Chamber. “Could we have had a rain date — of course, but with a one-day beer permit, our vendors schedules as well as the entertainment — we cannot reschedule.
“Rain or shine, the event will go on. However, common sense — thunder and lightning happens and you are in the water, please get out of the water till it subsides,” Yanetsko added. The weather forecast indicates showers but currently no lightning.
The float begins at the South Union Street boat ramp from 10-11 a.m., traveling the 4.69 miles of the river to the Allegany boat launch off First Street.
Around 150 participants have signed up between the public and corporate sponsors, Yanetsko said, beating the roughly 120 from 2022. However, space remains available on the river and at the after party.
“Yes, we will have the float packets at our tent in River Park in Allegany,” Yanetsko added. “You can pay the fee and pick up the packets on your way back to Olean to begin your float.”
Float the Allegheny participant ticket is $20 which includes a float wet dry bag and refreshments of food and two brews at the finish line.
Purchase float tickets by calling (716) 372-4433 or online at shop.oleanny.com. There is no minimum age to participate — those 16 and under will need to have a waiver signed by a parent/guardian, and those under 21 will forego adult beverages.
Team registration forms can be found online www.oleanny.com. Single registration for the Float the Allegheny can be found online at shop.oleanny.com. For more information or questions, please call the Chamber at (716) 372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.
Those floating and those who are worried about the rain are all welcome to come to the after party, set for noon to 5 p.m. at Allegany River Park next to the boat launch. The Hungry Burro will have their delicious foods to enjoy and Wright Beverage Distributors will be providing adult beverages. Also in attendance will be various vendors including crafters, baked goods, direct marketers, aromatherapy, crystals and divinity sets.
“The Party will continue as well as the cornhole tourneys,” Yanetsko said, with the Olean Cornhole Club bringing boards and bags and providing three tournaments.
The Blind Draw is 11 a.m. with a fee of $10. You will be assigned a random partner, double elimination, top 3 payout. The Kids Blind Draw is 12:30 p.m. for ages 7 to 16, with a $5 fee. Switcholio will be at 3 p.m with a $15 fee and a guaranteed six games — four rounds of round robin then into a double elimination. Top 3 payout. Every paid entry will receive two drink tokens. Register at the event or online at scoreholio.com.
Also at the after party, enjoy a Healing Sound Bath by Rev. Suzy Woo, B.Msc. of Good for the Spirit Gifts in Ellicottville. The Healing Sound Bath is full-body meditative experience where people listen to resonant sounds.
The Cattaraugus Creek will be taking to the stage at 2 p.m.