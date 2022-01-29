Flash used book sale in February

Used books

The Friends of the Olean Public Library will hold a flash used book sale through Feb. 28 at the library.

OLEAN — The Friends of the Olean Public Library will hold a flash used book sale from Monday through Feb. 28, at the library, 134 N. Second St, Olean.

The sale includes a reusable blue grocery bag and all the fiction, nonfiction, paperback and hardcover books, along with DVDs and CDs, that someone can fit in the blue bag — all for only $5.

We have abundance of youth adult and cooking books but we also, have a huge selection of all other kinds of books is available, including but not limited to children’s, history, sports, and much more.

The library is open Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and closed Sunday.

For more information, call (716) 372-0200 or visit www.oleanlibrary.org.

