OLEAN — The deadline to purchase a flag from the Olean General Hospital Auxiliary for the hospital's Flags of Honor display is Tuesday.
The auxiliary, raising funds to support the hospital, is selling flags for $5 to honor veterans between Friday and May 30, with Armed Forces Day on Saturday and Memorial Day on May 29. In addition, a sticker with name, rank, branch and years of service will be displayed in the Hospitality Hall.
To donate, visit the hospital gift shop on the first floor, or visit www.oghgiftshop.com.