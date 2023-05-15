300 Flags of Honor fill front lawn of OGH

Volunteers and staff members placed 300 American flags across the Olean General Hospital front lawn in May 2022 as part of the Flags of Honor tribute to members of the military.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — The deadline to purchase a flag from the Olean General Hospital Auxiliary for the hospital's Flags of Honor display is Tuesday.

The auxiliary, raising funds to support the hospital, is selling flags for $5 to honor veterans between Friday and May 30, with Armed Forces Day on Saturday and Memorial Day on May 29. In addition, a sticker with name, rank, branch and years of service will be displayed in the Hospitality Hall.

To donate, visit the hospital gift shop on the first floor, or visit www.oghgiftshop.com.

 

