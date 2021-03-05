OLEAN — The Puccinelli Redemption Center was opened in January by owner/operator Ryan Puccinelli of Olean.
Here are five things you want to know about the Puccinelli Redemption Center and it’s new mobile redemption.
1. Where is the center located?
Puccinelli Redemption Center is located at 683 E. State St., the former site of Tony’s Napoli at the corner of Orchard Avenue. On-site parking is available.
2. What is mobile redemption?
Mobile redemption of any redeemable can and bottle can now be picked up at any requested site in the city of Olean.
“We will drive to your house or business and count your cans and bottles right in your driveway and pay you your deposit right there, no need to leave your house or business,” Puccinelli explained.
3. Where can I get more information or schedule a mobile redemption?
For more info or to schedule a mobile redemption, visit Puccinelli Redemption Center on Facebook or call (585) 307-7404 and leave a message.
4. When is it open?
Puccinelli Redemption Center is open every Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mobile service began Wednesday and is available every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
5. What’s in store for the redemption center?
“As far as future plans go, we hope to get more vans to expand the mobile redemption … nobody else around here is crazy enough to do it,” Puccinelli said, laughing. He’s also considering other stores in other places sometime down the road.