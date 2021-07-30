OLEAN — Five new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday by the Cattaraugus County Health Department.
There have now been 5,782 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus since March 2020. To date, 109 people have died from COVID-19.
Health department staff are now following 29 active cases, four residents who are hospitalized and 192 in contact quarantine.
Four of the new cases were men and one was a woman. Three of the cases were confirmed from the northeast part of the county where there have now been 1,103 cases of COVID-19. The other two cases were from the hardest hit southeastern part of the county where there have been 3,109 cases, more than 53% of the total.
Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said Thursday’s positivity was 2.2%, while the seven-day rolling average was 1.8% and the 14-day average 2.3%
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
Watkins said 31,334 county residents have completed their vaccine series and 33,860 people have had at least one vaccine dose. That’s 53.4% of the 18 and older population and 44.1% of the entire county population with at least one vaccine dose.
The health department has scheduled several CIOVID-19 vaccination clinics in the next week. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins will be vaccinated as well.
- Today, from 2-5 p.m., the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine and the Pfizer vaccine will be available at St. Paul’s Church in Ellicottville.
- On Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, a drive-through vaccination clinic will be held outside the County Building off Buffalo Street in Olean with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
On Aug. 3, 5 and 6, the health department will offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds beneath the grandstand from noon to 7 p.m.
- On Saturday, Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon, – the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be offered at a clinic at the County Building in Olean.