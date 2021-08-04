OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported five new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
That makes 17 new cases since Friday for a total number of 5,813 residents diagnosed with COVID-19 since March 2020.
The health department is currently following 57 cases including four residents who are hospitalized and 256 in contact quarantine.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director, said here are now 31,496 residents who have completed their vaccine series and 34,107 people with at least one vaccine dose. That’s 53.7% of the 18 and older population and 44.4% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
Tuesday’s positivity was 1.8%, the seven-day rolling average was 3.9% and the 14-day average was 2.8%.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
The health department has scheduled a number COVID-19 vaccine clinics this month including:
Aug. 5 — County Fair, noon to 7 p.m. (J&J).
Aug. 6 — County Fair, noon to 7 p.m. (J&J).
Aug. 7 — Cattaraugus County Office Building, Olean, 9 a.m. to noon. (J&J).
Aug. 9 — Allegany-Limestone School, 2 to 5 p.m. (Both, 2nd dose Pfizer).
Aug. 10 — Pioneer High School, 9 a.m. to noon. (Both, 2nd dose Pfizer).
Aug. 11 — Randolph School, 9 a.m. to noon. (Both, 2nd dose Pfizer)
Aug. 11 — Cattaraugus-Little Valley School, 2 to 5 p.m. (Both, 2nd dose Pfizer).
Aug. 12 — Hinsdale School, 2 to 5 p.m. (Both, 2nd dose Pfizer).
Aug. 13 — StrOlean, noon to 4 p.m. (J&J).
Aug. 16 — Olean Schools, 2-5 p.m. (Both, 2nd dose Pfizer).
Aug. 17 — Salamanca School, 2 to 5 p.m. (Both, 2nd dose Pfizer).
Aug. 18 — Franklinville School, 2 to 5 p.m. (Both, 2nd dose Pfizer).
Aug. 19 — Portville School, 2 to 5 p.m. (Both, 2nd dose Pfizer)
Aug. 20 and 21 — Gus Macker Tournament, Olean, TBD.
To date, there have been 3,118 cases in the southeast part of the county, 1,110 in the northeast, 873 in the southwest and 712 in the northwest. The cases include 3,102 women and 2,712 men.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10.