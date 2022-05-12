OLEAN — Robert Blaske Jr. turned 90 Saturday — allowing for a five-generation picture at the celebration at the Beef 'N' Barrel that included his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
“I don’t believe there have been many five generation photos in the paper over the years,” said Kyle Balcerzak, an inside salesman at Olean Union Sales.
The family-owned business was started in 1919 by Robert Blaske Sr. and operated as R. Blaske & Co. Sheet Metal & Roofing Contractors from 511 W. State St.
Bob, the second-generation owner, hasn’t let his age stop him from dropping in once a week or so to check how things are doing at the business. He is the father of the third-generation owner, Daniel Blaske, as well as sons, Terry, Steve and Craig. Steve Baske Sr. Steve Jr. is the current generation, which has taken over management of the 103-year old business.
“Being able to see and spend time together with 5 generations is a very special thing,” Balcerzak said. “One that not many families could say they were able to do.”