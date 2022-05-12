Five generations Blaske family

Five generations of the Blaske family of Olean Union Sales, recently celebrated the family patriarch's 90th birthday at the Beef 'N Barrel. Pictured from left front row, are Dan Blaske Jr. (grandson), Bob Blaske Jr. and Dan Blaske Sr. (son). Back row: Craig Blaske (son), Steve Blaske Jr. (grandson), Brittany Blaske (great-grandaughter), Eden Blaske and Elaina Blaske (great-great-granddaughters), Phyllis Blaske (daughter-in-law), Kristy Blaske Baker (granddaughter), Audreanna Baker (great-granddaughter) and April Blaske Guenther (granddaughter).

 Photo provided

OLEAN — Robert Blaske Jr. turned 90 Saturday — allowing for a five-generation picture at the celebration at the Beef 'N' Barrel that included his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

“I don’t believe there have been many five generation photos in the paper over the years,” said Kyle Balcerzak, an inside salesman at Olean Union Sales.

The family-owned business was started in 1919 by Robert Blaske Sr. and operated as R. Blaske & Co. Sheet Metal & Roofing Contractors from 511 W. State St.

Bob, the second-generation owner, hasn’t let his age stop him from dropping in once a week or so to check how things are doing at the business. He is the father of the third-generation owner, Daniel Blaske, as well as sons, Terry, Steve and Craig. Steve Baske Sr. Steve Jr. is the current generation, which has taken over management of the 103-year old business.

“Being able to see and spend time together with 5 generations is a very special thing,” Balcerzak said. “One that not many families could say they were able to do.”

