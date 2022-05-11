Fiske is valedictorian, Valvo salutatorian in Salamanca

SALAMANCA — Alicia Fiske has been named valedictorian and Kendell Valvo is salutatorian of the Salamanca High School Class of 2022.
Alicia, the daughter of Susan and Darryn Fiske, will graduate with a grade point average of 100.65 and a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation, Mastery in Science.
Alicia has taken a demanding course load that included 11 college courses and two Advanced Placement courses. Alicia was active with activities including National Honor Society, Science Honor Society, Math Honor Society, Business/Marketing Honor Society, DECA and The National Society of High School Scholars. Alicia was a member of the Salamanca City Youth Board, a member of the Cattaraugus County Youth Board and a representative on the New York State Governor’s Youth Council. Alicia also was on the Youth Activation Committee. She was named the Business Marketing Student of the Month, on the Dean’s List at JCC as a part-time student and awarded the Salamanca High School Good Citizen Award and the Cattaraugus County Youth of the Week.
Alicia’s other extracurricular activities include unified bowling, Varsity soccer, Varsity swimming and Varsity golf. Alicia also was awarded the Coaches Award for Swim. Alicia was on the first team league for All Star for Bowling and the second team for All Star for Bowling. She also received the scholar athlete award for swim, golf and bowling.
Alicia plans to attend Nazareth College and become a Doctor of Physical Therapy. Alicia has received the Dean’s Scholarship at Nazareth College in the amount of $26,000 a year, over the course of four years.
Kendall Valvo, the son of Christian Valvo and the late Helen Yaworsky, graduated with a grade point average of 99.64 and received an NYS Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation, Mastery in Science.
Kendell has taken a demanding course load that included 11 college courses and two Advanced Placement courses. He earned recognition on the Dean’s List at JCC for part-time students and will be showcased as the Cattaraugus County Youth of the Week in the near future.
Kendell has not only excelled academically but has done so through his active involvement with extracurricular activities including the National Junior Honor Society, National Honor Society, Math Honor Society, Business/Marketing Honor Society, Tri-M Honor Society and DECA. He took part in Odyssey of the Mind for 10 years, Key Club, SSA, Student Council and has served as Class President all four years of high school.
Kendell’s other extracurricular activities include Unified Bowling, Varsity soccer for three years, where he earned the Scholar Athlete award and 2021 CCAA East Honorable Mention, Varsity tennis for six years as a Scholar Athlete and one year as a Varsity indoor track and field Scholar Athlete. Music education has been an important part of Kendell’s high school career, taking part in Jazz Band, Pep Band, Pit Orchestra and Graduation Band.
Kendell will be attending Cornell University beginning this summer, majoring in Computer Science with a minor in Information Science. Kendell has received the Cornell Grant and the HEOP Grant at Cornell for the total amount of $70,000 for four years.