BUFFALO — Bishop Michael Fisher was installed as the 15th bishop of the Diocese of Buffalo on Friday in a scaled-down ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s with the greatest humility that I accept this call to now serve you as your 15th bishop, and which I view as a continuation of the assent to Christian discipleship, first offered on my behalf at baptism some 62 years ago by my wonderful and devoted parents, Margo and Bill,” Fisher said in his homily. “Together with my adoring grandparents who were such a presence and positive influence in our lives, I bring their memory to this altar today in a very special way, with the unqualified admission that all which has brought me to this point and enabled me over these many years to hear the often subtle voice of God — and to say yes again and again to His promptings — was made possible by their tremendous love and remarkable example of Faith and faithfulness.”
The installation was presided over by Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York, and despite many high-profile attendees cancelling due to the pandemic, a contingent representing diocesan ministries and parishes, schools, Catholic institutions and religious houses were on hand to greet Fisher during the liturgy.
On Dec. 1, the diocese announced Fisher would take over at the permanent bishop, replacing Richard Malone, who resigned after public outcry over the handling of sexual abuse scandals. The diocese declared bankruptcy in 2019 over the scandals, and the state attorney general announced in November a lawsuit alleging fraud connected to the state’s investigation into sexual abuse within the church — accusing former leaders of the diocese of allowing priests they knew to be abusive to escape full punishment.
During his homily, Fisher said he places a priority on being “instrument of healing” for those who have suffered abuse.
“In this work of renewal that together must be our constant preoccupation, we must be ever mindful of those who have turned away — not because of any failing on their part — but because they have been deeply harmed by the sin and failing of those they trusted most,” he said. “To all who have suffered and continue to feel like they no longer belong or have a place within the family that once nurtured their faith and contributed to their identity, I pledge to listen; to comfort however I can; to understand as best I am able; and to exert every effort within my capacity to be an instrument of your healing.”
He also mentioned that he wishes to revitalize the region’s Catholic education.
“We have no more urgent priority than to continue this proud legacy of Catholic education, nurturing the potential of our youth; addressing their needs, guiding and supporting them as they sort out the often conflicting demands and influences of our present age,” he said.
Bishop Fisher, 62, a native of Baltimore, was ordained in 1990. In 2005, Fisher was named a chaplain to Pope John Paul II and was appointed that same year as Vicar General for the Apostolates. The following year, Fisher was appointed Vicar for Clergy and Secretary for Ministerial Leadership. Most recently, he has served as an auxiliary bishop in Washington, D.C.
“The good people of the Diocese, whom I have been blessed to serve over the past year, have been blessed with a devoted and devout pastor who is eager to continue the work of renewal and define a new era of vitality and increased impact of Catholic faith and ministry throughout Western New York,” said Bishop Edward Scharfenberger, head of the Albany diocese who was the temporary administer of the Buffalo diocese.