Monday-morning commuters in the Twin Tiers got their first taste of driving in wintry, slippery conditions as the first real snowfall of the season coated roads with snow and ice.
High winds exacerbated the problems, blowing snow and adding the extra chill to freeze the wet snowfall into ice on area roads.
Windy conditions continued Monday morning, and while the temperature was expected to rise into the upper 30s by late afternoon, a wind advisory was in place from 4 p.m. Monday to about 1 a.m. Tuesday.
The National Weather Service in Buffalo said wind gusts of up to 45 miles were expected in Cattaraugus County and throughout Western New York.
Steady rain and wind prevailed throughout Sunday before the precipitation started turning to snow sometime after 6 p.m.
A winter-weather advisory was in place through 7 a.m. Monday, with 3 to 5 inches possible in the most persistent snow areas of Cattaraugus County. Olean received about 2 to 3 inches throughout the night, although much of the initial snow melted.
Parts of Central New York and the North Country were bracing for as much as 10 inches, with 50 mph wind gusts forecast.