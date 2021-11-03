The first snow of the season — some spitting flakes Tuesday evening and then legit snowfall Wednesday morning — arrived in Olean and Cattaraugus County.
Olean commuters were greeted by a light coating of snow on their lawns and windshields, while more snow stuck to the ground in the higher elevations in the area.
A winter-weather advisory for Cattaraugus County by the National Weather Service in Buffalo was in effect through 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Meanwhile, it's not as if true winter has swooped in on the region quite yet. While low temperatures could be in the upper 20s the next few mornings into Saturday, highs will be in the low 50s.
And it is expected to be even warmer into next week.