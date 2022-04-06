OLEAN — New sidewalks, outdoor fire pits and wayfinding signs are on the way this summer.
City officials and contractors broke ground this week on a $900,000 project focused on improvements to the North Union Street streetscape. The groundbreaking is the first by the city government on its share of the largest state grant infusion in the area’s recent memory — the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
Announced in 2017, the proposal funded a planning committee to select a shortlist of projects for approval in Albany, which announced 12 winners in 2018. While some private projects receiving funds — like the renovation of The Old Library — are already completed, the public projects will begin this summer due to COVID-19-related delays.
“This project is going to create an inviting and festive atmosphere to North Union Street,” said Mayor Bill Aiello. “It promises to improve the lighting, fix the sidewalks and add enhancements that will help draw people to the businesses on the street. In addition, the wayfinding and interpretive boards will help direct visitors, as well as residents, to our cultural centers, parks and other recreational facilities.”
Designers have been working with the Olean Beautification Committee, including leaders John Balacki and Pat Driscoll, to improve landscaping along the corridor.
“They work really hard on getting the streets looking nice in the summer,” Aiello said, adding the group is ideal for helping plan an improved appearance downtown.
Sidewalks, which were not replaced in the 2015-16 Walkable Olean Phase 1 project, will be taken care of.
“We’ll be teaming up with the business owners repairing the sidewalks in a 50/50 deal,” Aiello said, adding that at several places along the corridor, “there will be additional seating areas out there.”
Gas-powered fire pits are being planned for enlarged seating areas at Brothers Bistro and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, the mayor noted, which will improve evening ambiance. A welcome area out front of the Olean Municipal Building is being planned in front of the mosaic on the west side.
“A small stage area where people can perform or we can hold ceremonies,” the mayor added, with a fountain also part of the work.
The project will include lighting upgrades, Aiello said, including more light at crosswalks and colored LED lighting which can change colors for the season.
The project will continue until the fall. Pedestrians may experience detours, city officials reported.
In February, the Common Council awarded a $798,507.50 contract to Benson Construction as the lead contractor.