OLEAN — Olean Presbyterians are welcoming all to mark the congregation’s 200th anniversary this weekend.
The Olean First Presbyterian Church will host a picnic and concert tonight, as well as special church services and an organ concert this weekend to celebrate its bicentennial, church officials reported.
“The First Presbyterian Church of Olean was founded in 1822 under the Presbytery of Bath and led by Rev. William Stone, with services held in the homes of various members, according to church archives,” Rev. Bruce Levine said. “Our celebration committee has designated the third weekend in September as CELEBRATE 200 years weekend. Although we celebrate as a congregation throughout the year, we are inviting our community to join in at these events for fellowship.”
A picnic, concerts and a special worship services will be held this weekend. The schedule includes:
- Today — 5 p.m. Lincoln Park. Bring your own picnic or enjoy dishes from The Hungry Burro; 6-8 p.m., concert by Generations
- Saturday — 3 p.m., organ concert by church organist Rick Snyder at the church. Reception to follow.
- Sunday — 11 a.m. Sunday worship in 1822 style; 4 p.m., birthday celebration and worship service with Rev. Dr. Jason Cashing preaching; Rev. Gary Larson giving remembrances. potluck dinner to follow.
“The concert and the organ concert are our gifts to the community,” Levine said. “We did luck out for the weather this weekend.”
Presbyterianism, a Protestant denomination, traces its ancestry to the Church of Scotland and is named after the presbyter — the church elders who make up the assemblies that run the churches and denomination.
Formed in 1822, the Olean church found its first permanent home in 1837, a former wagon shop at the corner of North Second and Laurens streets.
This year also marks the centennial of the current church built on the site, which was dedicated Oct. 12, 1912, according to Times Herald archives. A fire ravaged the interior of the structure Feb. 4, 1978, gutting the church to its outer stone walls. It took more than three years to restore the structure, with a rededication on Oct. 4, 1981.
“It’s kind of neat to be a part of a group that’s been around 200 years — it’s special,” Levine said, “and I’m glad to be a part of it and to help usher in the next 200 years.
“My 10th anniversary is going to be almost simultaneous,” he said, having come to the church in 2012.
The 1822-style service on Sunday will harken back to the way services were performed when the area’s first Presbyterians gathered in homes of members.
“In 1822 in the Presbyterian Church, it was the pastor who led everything,” Levine said, adding the language used in sermons was very different than that of today. Even the way parishioners acted was different.
“It was a lot stricter, and in my opinion, a lot harsher,” he said. “At one point, the congregation is told not to greet each other — and not even smile. ... Today, we do it with a smile in our hearts and on our face.”
For more information, contact the church office at 716-372-7844 or by email oleanfpc@wny.twcbc.com.