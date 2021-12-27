JAMESTOWN — The director of the Seneca-Iroquois National Museum-Onöhsagwë:de' Culture Center and Tribal Historic Preservation Office in Salamanca will speak 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 7 at Audubon Community Nature Center’s First Friday.
Stahlman will talk about “First Peoples and the Natural World," highlighting the enduring relationship between First Peoples and their continued reliance on nature.
The discussion details the long-held belief system that entwines people to creation with their own existence. Stahlman believes by doing so we can maintain a bond between all life in the Anthropocene. He believes this bond is crucial if humans are going to share the earth with all life — their existence has to be elevated to the level given to human beings, which remains integral to First Peoples’ worldview.
A scholar and researcher of Tuscarora descent, Stahlman has more than 20 years of research experience with First Peoples. His work focuses on culture and history, as well as ongoing socio-economic and health- and wellness-related endeavors with Native communities. He takes an active role in addressing the space Native peoples occupy in North American archaeology and cultural resource management.
Stahlman regularly talks on the need to promote equity among all peoples in North American society through a number of reconciliatory processes which are inclusive for all and empower people to express agency through creative and intellectual endeavors.
At First Friday, chairs will be set up in a socially distant manner. Participants who come together may sit together. Face coverings are required.
The fee is $6 for Nature Center members, $8 for non-members.
Reservations are requested by Jan. 6. They can be made by calling (716) 569-2345 or at AudubonCNC.org and clicking through “Register for a Program.” Walk-ins are welcome.
Audubon Community Nature Center is located at 1600 Riverside Road, a quarter-mile east of Route 62 between Jamestown and Warren, Pa.