OLEAN – Want to score a deal? The next two Saturdays are the days for it in Olean.
The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce announced that 60 households have signed up for Saturday’s 21st annual Community-Wide Garage Sale, set for 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The event has no rain date, and a second round of sales will be held May 13.
Chamber officials noted numbers are down, but changes to scheduling have more to do with the reduced numbers than a lack of interest.
“The number is about half of the number we had last year – however, the sales are now split between two dates,” said Chamber Member Services Manager Sarah Blovsky. “We are happy about the number as this is a more manageable number for buyers to get around to almost all the sales. Also, the households should do better.”
So far, Chamber officials reported 43 have signed up for the May 13 sales, bringing the total registrations to over 100.
A listing of all the participating garage sales on Saturday will appear in Friday’s Times Herald, in person at the Chamber office on Friday, at 301 N. Union St., and online at www.oleanny.com. In a change from previous years, hard copies will not be distributed by the Chamber on Saturday.
The weather for the sales is looking a little chilly for the early birds, but should be better through the day.
On Thursday, the National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a hazardous weather outlook report for Cattaraugus County, indicating that frost is possible Friday night into Saturday morning as lows will be in the lower 30s. However, meteorologists report the weather will improve through the day, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 66 with winds under 10 mph.
The deadline to register for the next sales day is noon on Tuesday. To register, call 372-4433 or visit the Chamber’s office. The registration fee to be included on the list is $5 per sale.