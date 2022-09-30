SYRACUSE (TNS) — New York State Supreme Court Justice Mark Montour has become the first Native American justice appointed to New York State’s Appellate Division.

Montour will be appointed to to the New York State Appellate Division’s Fourth Judicial Department, which serves Central New York and Western New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday. The fourth department covers Allegany, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Oneida, Onondaga, Ontario, Orleans, Oswego, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates counties.

