OLEAN — A weekend full of events kicked off Friday afternoon when hundreds of locals gathered downtown for some dancing, live music, food and beverages and activities for the whole family.
Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce leaders hoping for two days of fun during the inaugural Magnificent May Mayhem event saw a peek of what was to come during the street dance party on the 100 block of Laurens Street.
Attendees got their groove on to music by the Diggin Roots Band on the Beat City Music Sound Stage. For a delicious dinner, food was offered by The Hungry Burro and drinks from Sanzo Beverage and Wright Beverages.
While mom and dad or grandma and grandpa listened to the music or danced along, the kids stayed busy with a few activities of their own. Younger attendees could catch a wave on a mechanical surfboard, bounce about in a regular bounce house and being an ocean explorer inside an inflatable playground from Blue Apple Productions of Rochester.
The mayhem continues today with various events throughout the day, from river floats and mountain runs to yard sales and disc golf challenges
The day begins at 8 a.m. with vendors at War Vets Park. In addition, the Community Wide Yard Sales are set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. across the greater Olean area. A full list of participating sales is online at www.oleanny.com.
A pair of competitions are serving as the cornerstones of the M3.
The River Regatta — featuring 1-person, 2-person, 4-person and 6-person classes — will present prizes to the first place finishers in the timed event. The launch site is at the Steam Valley Road bridge, and the competition begins at 10 a.m. Looking for a less stressful trip? A river float is set for 10:30 a.m. from the same launch site.
For those who prefer dry land, the Hike to Hermann endurance run is set for 11 a.m. The run starts at Four Mile Brewing Co., heads a half-mile up Mount Hermann — an elevation change of nearly 400 feet — and back down to War Vets Park for a four-mile run. Each participant will receive a participation medal and top female and male receive a trophy.
A less taxing option is the Twin Tiers Putting Challenge, sponsored by the Twin Tiers Disc Golf Club. The Twin Tiers Disc Golf Club has set up portable baskets featuring 18 unique putting stations with a variety of obstacles, lengths, heights and angles faced in a real round of disc golf. The ‘casual play’ event will run from 12-1:30 p.m. Top 5 best scores playoff in a final round for medals & prizes. Putters are available for those who do not have discs.
With live music at War Vets Park, some may just want to come for the atmosphere of fun. Food and beer vendors open at 10 a.m., and live music begins at noon.
For more information, including a full schedule of events, visit www.oleanny.com.