OLEAN — Although the first day of school for some elementary children in Olean was at the Olean YMCA Wednesday, the students adjusted well to their new environment.
Officials said the Olean YMCA Learning Lab and Child Care Program is currently providing child care to pre-kindergarten through sixth-grade students during their out-of-school time — and there is still room for more youngsters.
Other students in the Olean City School District participated in remote learning sessions Wednesday with a number of them expected to attend a hybrid schedule of in-person classes at campuses beginning today.
For some younger students, remote or hybrid learning isn’t an option for parents who have to work or have other obligations.
Eddie Gray, youth development director for the Y, said that in addition to the Y on Wayne Street, the program is also held at Washington West and East View elementary schools in Olean, as well as at Allegany-Limestone and Portville elementary schools. He said the program will be busiest on Wednesdays when all district students participate in remote learning as campuses are cleaned in accordance with COVID-19 standards.
Gray said between 15 and 18 instructors are available to work with 80 to 85 students at the Y, depending on the day of the week. Children are dropped off as early as 7 a.m. at the Y and can be picked up by their parents as late as 5 or 6 p.m.
Christie Thornton, director of operations at the Y, said most of the children were happy with their new surroundings when they arrived at Y during the early morning hours.
“They were very excited to be here,” Thornton said of the children. “And the parents are just so thankful. The parents were really struggling with what choices they had” for their children’s care. She said some parents thought they might have to quit their jobs to stay home with their children.
Thornton noted the majority of parents and families were helped with scholarships or other funding to ensure their children can attend the program.
“I would say 95% of (children) attending were offered some type of financial assistance,” she added.
Brent Raabe, director of association advancement for the Y, said there are still openings and financial assistance is available for any child who needs it.
“We’re in a school campaign to raise money to make sure this is not a variable,” he added.
“As the program begins to grow a little bit, we have a partnership with St. Bonaventure and their education students” who will work with the children, Raabe continued. “It’s a great opportunity for them with their placements (for student teaching) being minimized” because of the pandemic.
Gray said the arrangement is good for both the student teachers and the elementary children.
“It’s giving (student teachers) a chance to be a leader of a classroom and have an impact on kids’ lives who otherwise might not have” that type of adult influence, he remarked. “At the Y we’re giving them a place to come and have social, academic, physical and emotional outlets that they need.”
School Resource Officer Dan McGraw was also at the Y and said he attended the program with Superintendent Rick Moore. McGraw, who has been the district’s SRO for five years, said he spends most of his time at the high school and middle school, and visits the elementary campuses as needed.
“Mr. Moore wanted me to come down here and spend some time with the kids” to allow them to see familiar faces, McGraw explained. “I’m always with the kids” at the schools.
Laila White, a lead teacher at the Y, said the first day of class with her new kindergarten and first-grade students went well but she expects that it will “get smoother each day.”
She said the children went through an introductory session with each other, went over the rules and started on basic lessons.
“They also have (computer) tablets from the school and we made apples with their names on them today,” White commented.
Moore perhaps summed it up best for the school district when he said, “We couldn’t have done it without these (Y) folks, without a doubt.”
For more information on enrolling a student in the child care program, or financial assistance, call the Y at 373-2400.