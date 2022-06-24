OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department will offer its first COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children age six months to five years-old on July 9.
The Food and Drug Administration approved the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for children as young as six months-old last weekend.
Cattaraugus County’s public health director, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, said the health department just received the new vaccine for the last group to be eligible for vaccination.
The first clinic will be at Jamestown Community College’s College Center Building on North Union Street from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. July 9.
“Hopefully, we’ll have a good turnout and many participants,” Watkins said Friday. “We’ve gotten several calls from concerned parents. They can register for their child to get the vaccine on our website at cattco.org.”
Watkins said the vaccines have both been shown to be effective for children age 6 months to 5 years old. “They protect against severe complications and reduce hospitalizations and death,” Watkins said. The vaccines do not guarantee you will not contract the virus.
“There’s a lot of exposure in this age group,” Watkins said. Pre-schoolers, for example, find it hard to keep a mask on. New strains make it more likely that children may get the virus, but vaccination reduces the severity, hospitalizations and deaths, he said.
Watkins said some pharmacies, including Rite Aid, have already received vaccine supplies for the 6-months to 5-year-old group. Others are expected to offer the vaccine as well. They will not vaccinate children under age two, however.
He said he was a little disappointed more pediatricians hadn’t signed up to offer the vaccine to their patients.
Watkins said there were 13 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday. The county, along with much of New York state, remains in the low transmission range.
The county has now reported 20,715 cases of COVID-19 among residents since March 2020. There were 155 active cases as of Friday.
Another 2,299 cases of COVID-19 have been reported by people using at-home test kits.