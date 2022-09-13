RUSHFORD — The First Burying Ground cemetery is holding a work day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 8. Volunteers are asked to bring rakes, shovels, clippers, chain saws, etc. to prepare the cemetery grounds for winter, as well as a sack lunch and drinks. No rain date is being planned at this time.
Graveside plastic urns, artificial flowers/arrangements and memorials will need to be removed by Oct. 8, and may be placed in the unsecured storage building or if necessary. Call Sue at (585) 209-4006 with any questions.