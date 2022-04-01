OLEAN — Olean First Baptist Church will present the Easter cantata, “Is He Worthy?” at 9:30 a.m. on Palm Sunday, April 10.
This musical combines traditional seasonal favorites along with contemporary selections by Chris Tomlin, Matt Maher and Brenton Brown. Sue Neely VanBrunt, Minister of Music is the choral director. Church organist, Robert Faulds, will provide accompaniment.
Jerry Nutt Jr. will share moving narration that takes the listener on a journey from the birth of Christ to the opened grave. Soloists Penny Sorokes, Casey Sage, Jason Hladik and James Sorokes ask the questions about “who is worthy?” that lead the choir to proclaim that Jesus alone is worthy.
All ages are welcome to this special event at 133 S. Union St. For more information call (716) 372-5151.