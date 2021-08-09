OLEAN — Olean First Baptist Church will host a Share Our Blessing Yard Sale 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Proceeds from the sale at 133 S. Union St., in the church Fellowship Hall, will benefit the African American Cultural Center for Development; Literacy of Love and its orphanage in Uganda; India Orphanage Project in Guntur, India; and Crutches for Africa.
First Baptist’s Board of Christian Missions is organizing the one-day event. An array of donated items are available for those who enjoy finding a bargain while supporting a good cause, with choices ranging from household goods, books, small furniture, gadgets and clothing.
Raffle tickets for a lap quilt donated by Carol Treaster will be available for $1 each. Christmas stockings in two sizes (14- and 18-inch), with decorative trim that includes sports team themes will be raffled at $5 and $10 per chance to benefit The India Orphanage Project.
For many years, Pastor Gona Calebu served as a pastor to a small congregation in the village of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, India. He and his wife opened their small home not only to people as a place of worship but provided a daily meal of rice for orphans and elderly widows. As soon as a small plot of land was available, the men and women of the church built a small church building. The men dug out the floor area with shovels and sticks. Women scooped the rocks, dirt and rubble into large bowls and carried them away on their heads and shoulder—all a work of love.
When their son Joshua was old enough, Pastor Gona and his wife searched until they found a suitable Christian wife for him. Joshua took his place alongside his father as a pastor. When Pastor Gona suffered a stroke and became bedridden, Joshua brought him home and helped his mother care for him, in addition to feeding daily meals to orphans and elderly widows. Pastor Gona died of COVID in June of 2021.
Pastor Joshua and his wife and three young children continue the legacy. In the fall of 2020 as the pastor handed out blankets to elderly people in his village, a lady approached him offering a tiny piece of land. He gratefully accepted and announced his plans to build a small orphanage. It would be a place for orphans to live as well as a home for elderly widows who would help care for the children.
With the land donation, the India Orphanage Project began. Members and friends of the Piecemakers of Central Baptist Church began creating quilts, tote bags, table toppers and lap robes in exchange for donations to the project. Fabrics, batting, and thread have been donated by a number of local and out-of-town quilters.
The orphanage construction began with a pile of 100 handmade red bricks. The walls are up, windows are in and plumbing and electrical work are in progress. COVID has killed hundreds in the area and hospitals and medical staff are unable to meet all needs, especially of orphans and elderly. The quilting projects help raise funds for the orphanage.
The African American Center for Cultural Development is still being readied at 214 N. Barry Street in a Victorian home donated by local attorneys Jack Hart and Ed Wagner in July. The house will celebrate Olean’s black history. The new center will have room for theater productions, research and a children’s room. A commercial kitchen with plans for a café (Café Afrique) is also underway.
Olean was on the Underground Railroad route to Buffalo and Canada. Many people who came here via the Underground Railroad stayed. Not one runaway slave that came through Olean was ever returned, according to local historians. AACCD plans include setting up an Underground Railway tour with videos and photos shown in the center’s basement.
Literacy of Love is a non-profit organization founded by local teacher Cari Matejka, who is also a member of Olean First Baptist Church. Crutches for Africa is seeking donations of used crutches.