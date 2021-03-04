OLEAN — While the coronavirus pandemic has impacted area efforts to provide community meals during the holidays, the process has changed — but the dinners go on.
Olean First Baptist Church and the Olean Food Pantry will co-host a carry-out/delivery only Community Easter Dinner this on April 4, following plans similar to what St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels did on the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, respectively. There will be no walk-in, dine-in option.
Reservations for meals are required in advance by March 25 for carry-out/deliveries of the ham or turkey dinners from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Easter Sunday at Olean First Baptist, 133 S. Union St. The reservation number is (716) 372-5151.
Cash donations and checks to help fund the community meal and related expenses are also welcomed, made payable to First Baptist Church with “Easter Dinner” marked on the envelope or check.