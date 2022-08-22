PORTVILLE — If you’re looking for one more dice run this summer for a good cause, try the first Heroic Heath Ride of Hope Dice Run and chicken barbecue at the Allegany American Legion Saturday.
Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. with 100% of the proceeds to benefit Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center’s Courage of Carly Fund.
Heroic Heath is 6-year-old Heath Pittman of Portville, who was diagnosed with stage 3 embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare and aggressive soft-tissue cancer. In February 2020, an MRI had discovered a mass after what started out as an injury from a fall on some stairs that caused a lump on his lower leg.
Forty-two weeks of aggressive chemotherapy at Roswell Park consisted of inpatient infusions, both daily and once-a-week, depending on which cycle young Heath was on; 30 sessions of radiation; four surgeries; six months of daily oral maintenance chemo; multiple scans and tests; hospital stays; emergency room visits; too many pokes too count; neuropathy; sickness from the side effects; foot drop; and stress fractures.
All while Heath was asking his mother, Jillion Pittman, and his grandparents, Janet and Craig Moshier of Portville if he was going to die.
“After 531 days of fighting, we finally heard the words ‘no evidence of disease,’” his grandmother said. “Heath rang the victory bell for completing treatment July 6, 2021, and took his last chemo pill July 19, 2021. His first post-treatment scans and tests were July 22, 2021, and due to white spots found he had to have a PET scan to rule out the cancer returning.”
Aug. 3, 2021, he had the scan, and he was confirmed, again, “NED” (no evidence of disease).
Moshier went on to explain that Heath was pulled out of preschool at My Sunshine School, which he had been attending, and whose administration graciously allowed him to partake in their graduation, having completed kindergarten at home. He returned to school for the 2021-22 school year as a first-grader.
“The staff at Portville Central School were amazing at helping him grasp what he missed, helping to develop his handwriting, due to the neuropathy in the hands he was unable to develop these skills at home the previous year,” Moshier explained.
“During our journey, the Courage of Carly Fund touched our life in many ways,” she continued, explaining why organizing the benefit for the fund. “They provided adhesive spray remover needed to remove bandages and tapes to protect his fragile skin, gifts at Christmas time to lift his and his siblings’ spirits in a time we so desperately needed it, a child life specialist and so much more.”
During his treatment, there were many foods that the youngster couldn’t eat, but one was chicken barbecue. “The local chicken barbecue around our community were a lifesaver for us,” Moshier said. “Heath loves chicken barbecue … and I would go to the local barcuecues and purchase sometimes 15 and bring them home and freeze them just so we could have them on hand for when he could eat.”
The family wants everyone to enjoy the chicken barbecue as Heath has, so the public is invited to help support the event by purchasing a barbecue ticket, regardless of participation in Saturday’s dice run.
Moshier said the purpose of the event is to also bring awareness to childhood cancer and the need for funding of childhood cancer research.
“Our family can only hope that science will continue to progress,” she explained. “We know now more than ever how important research and advancements are in regard to childhood cancer. Our hope through telling his story is that the world will continue to fund the search for a cure to end childhood cancer.
“Watching your child or grandchildren suffer the horrors of treatment in order to have a chance at life is something no parent or grandparent should ever have to experience. No child should have to go through this. Research is needed for less harsh treatments and better survival rates.”