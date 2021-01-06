First 2021 baby at Olean General

Selah Marie Golden was the first baby born in 2021 at Olean General Hospital. Selah was born at 3:18 a.m. Tuesday to David and Julie Golden. She weighed 7 pounds, 4.5 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. She has four sisters and one brother.

 Photo provided

