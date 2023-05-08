BRADFORD, Pa. — The Fireside Pumpers of the Penn Brad Oil Museum will meet Wednesday at Togi’s Banquet Room, 412-422 E. Main St.
The public is welcome and encouraged to attend this breakfast meeting which starts at 7:30 a.m., with the program beginning at 8 a.m. The presentation is “The History of the Music Mountain Oil Field."
While the name "Music Mountain" is familiar to most area residents, few know the real location or the importance of this historic strike. A long-time resident of Music Mountain, Tom Frair, will tell the story.
The cost of the all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet is $15; this this month’s meeting sponsor is McCracken Energy Services.