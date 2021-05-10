BRADFORD, Pa. — The Penn Brad Oil Museum monthly breakfast meetings of The Fireside Pumpers are resuming, with the next meeting at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at Togi’s Banquet Room, 412-422 E. Main St.
The program will be “The Impact of the Oil and Gas Industries on Bolivar and Surrounding Areas,” given by Kelly Lounsberry of the Pioneer Oil Museum in Bolivar, N.Y.
The meeting is open to the public and the cost of the breakfast buffet is $12. No reservation is required, but Togi’s restaurant would appreciate an estimate of how many plan to attend. Call Joyce Cline at (814) 368-6824 or pennbradoilmuseum@yahoo.com