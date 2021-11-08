BRADFORD, Pa. — The Penn Brad Oil Museum monthly breakfast meeting of the Fireside Pumpers is set for 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at Togi’s Banquet Room, 412-422 E. Main St.
The speaker will be Fran Bottone, the museum manager, showing many photos and videos of the museum’s activities this past year, which include the celebration of the founding of the museum 50 years ago and the discovery of the Bradford oil field 150 years ago.
The cost of the breakfast buffet is $12 and the public is invited and encouraged to attend.