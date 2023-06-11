BRADFORD, Pa. — The Fireside Pumpers of the Penn Brad Oil Museum will meet Wednesday Wednesday morning at Togi’s Family Restaurant, East Main Street.
The breakfast buffet begins at 7:30 am. The program, which is sponsored by Worth W. Smith this month, begins at 8 a.m. and will be “25 Years of the Eldred WWII Museum," presented by the curator Steve Appleby. He will explain the founding of the museum in the small town of Eldred, and its continued growth over the years.
The cost of the all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet is $15 and the public is encouraged to attend.