ALLEGANY — No injuries were reported among 60 firefighters who responded to a fire Wednesday at a newly constructed house at 1579 Four Mile Road.
Firefighters with the Allegany Fire Department responded to reports at 12:54 p.m. of heavy smoke showing from the basement of the structure.
Allegany Fire Chief Rick Stady then requested tankers and firefighters from departments with Westons Mills, Knapp Creek and the town of Olean fire departments.
Firemen at the scene at 3:30 p.m. said the fire had been extinguished, but could not provide additional information on the cause or damage caused by the fire. The owner of the structure was not identified.
No additional information was available.