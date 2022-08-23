City of Olean Fire Department

OLEAN — Olean city firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon to extinguish a garage fire near the intersection of East State and Niagara streets in East Olean.

Firefighters were dispatched at 12:38 p.m. An Olean police officer arrived on the scene and reported smoke showing from the front of the building and an automatic third alarm was dispatched to include all available off duty personnel. Allegany Fire Department personnel covered the Central Fire Station and Westons Mills firefighters covered Fire Station 1.

