OLEAN — Olean city firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon to extinguish a garage fire near the intersection of East State and Niagara streets in East Olean.
Firefighters were dispatched at 12:38 p.m. An Olean police officer arrived on the scene and reported smoke showing from the front of the building and an automatic third alarm was dispatched to include all available off duty personnel. Allegany Fire Department personnel covered the Central Fire Station and Westons Mills firefighters covered Fire Station 1.
Olean Fire Lt. Dan Gonska said that Engine 42 arrived at the scene within four minutes of being dispatched, reporting heavy smoke showing from the half-corner of the building. Firefighters pulled a 1¾-inch hand line to extinguish the fire.
Gonska said firefighters also used a thermal imaging camera to find the location of the fire. Heavy smoke and high heat conditions met firefighters when they forced open a side door to the garage. Firefighters went to the roof to cut a vent hole to release the heat and smoke while other firefighters broke out windows to also help with ventilation.
Gonska, who said significant smoke, heat and water damage resulted throughout the building, reported that the fire is being investigated by the Olean Fire Investigation Team.