COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Firefighters from multiple departments were on the scene of a three-alarm fire at the Hotel Crittenden on Main Street of Coudersport this morning.
Reports from earlier this morning indicated multiple people were trapped. Firefighters were inside, searching the second and third floors.
At about 11 a.m., Chief Bryan Phelps took to Facebook live from the Coudersport Fire Department’s page to give an update. He said the fire is under control and five people were transported to the local hospital with injuries.
He asked that people stay out of the downtown and give the firemen time to complete an extensive overhaul to make sure the fire is completely extinguished.
U.S. Route 6 is closed through the borough.
Star Hose Company from Port Allegany indicated that a little after 6:30 a.m. today, Rescue 3 was dispatched to a working commercial building fire on Main Street in Coudersport with reports indicating it was possible that people were trapped. “First arriving units found a three-story occupied hotel with heavy smoke showing and immediately requested the second alarm. This brought Engine 3 also to the scene. Originally designated for the RIT assignment, the Rescue Company arrived on the scene and was put to work conducting searches on the second and third floors. Several occupants were rescued via ground ladders and the fire escape by first due companies. Units remained on the scene for several hours.”
McKean County departments on the scene were Bradford Township, Port Allegany and Smethport.