Fire tower delivered in Smethport

The crow’s nest or cabin arrived on the back of a Cummins Construction truck in the early evening hours and was soon after hoisted up onto a section of the tower for preservation.

 Photo submitted

SMETHPORT, Pa. — McKean County's Prospect Hill fire tower has been moved to the yard of the Old Jail Museum, after seven long years of planning, fundraising and regulatory hurdles.

Getting the tower was a massive undertaking, explained Lu Vandermark of the McKean County Historical Society.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social