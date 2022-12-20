SMETHPORT, Pa. — McKean County's Prospect Hill fire tower has been moved to the yard of the Old Jail Museum, after seven long years of planning, fundraising and regulatory hurdles.
Getting the tower was a massive undertaking, explained Lu Vandermark of the McKean County Historical Society.
“So far, we have completed phases one and two," she said. "First getting the tower and crow’s nest off the hill and then getting them both to the yard” in the borough.
There was a lot of help in getting the first two phases completed, including a $5,000 Lumber Heritage grant, and from Bob Cummins Construction for directly placing the tower and cabin on its foundation.
Now the real work begins, Vandermark said.
A full restoration has already started and will continue in the spring with landscaping and painting. However, the heavy work is something different.
“We can afford elbow grease, and have quite a bit in stock, but need funding help to reach the full potential of this project," Vandermark said.
The vision of the Prospect Hill Fire Tower is, for the community and visitors alike, to be able to take self-guided tours up into the cabin. Inside, the walls will be full of pictures of the panoramic views of where the tower once stood; photos of the tower coming down, piece by piece; a collection of the tools used by fire watchers inside the tower from long ago; and a video of the history.
The renovation also includes making the trek up to the cabin accessible to everyone. Adding a ramp and railings is an important aspect of the project, said Vandermark. “We want all of the public to be able to enjoy our historical treasure.”
Parking is also part of the project. Renovated and added spaces are desperately needed at the McKean County Historical Society.
Some people are scratching their heads trying to understand why a fire tower is such a big deal, Vandermark acknowledged.
“For starters, this was the last one in McKean County," she said. "The next closest one in Pennsylvania is in Marienville. Back before drones and satellites, these towers and the people inside the cabins kept a watchful eye on the forests, and the towers were manned at all times.”
There is a significant connection to the Lumber Heritage as well. Keeping the trees safe, from the time they were seedlings to what is seen now was a responsibility not taken lightly. The tower guards protected the trees well into maturity because they were able to keep the wildfires at bay.
The fire towers were a network, they were a real solution to a real problem. The preservation of the story is important and will educate generations to come about the needs served and the connections across the region.
So why isn’t this tower on the National Register for historical landmarks? According to the comprehensive Historic Resource Survey Form prepared by a consultant, the original tower was constructed of a 60-foot high steel, four-sided tower based on a concrete foundation in 1927. Located atop the tower was a wooden cupola house — made of rough cut wood and a timber roof — which housed instruments used to determine the location of a forest fire.
Forty years later, the survey continues, that tower was replaced with a steel four-sided tower built of angle steel. The cupola was replaced with a crow’s nest on top of the new tower, and a steel observation deck was built around the perimeter of the crow’s nest.
After reviewing the survey, the PHMC’s Bureau for Historic Preservation, which reviews projects in accordance with state and federal laws, issued an opinion that “the Prospect Hill Fire Tower, originally constructed in 1927 and reconstructed in 1967, is not eligible for listing in the National Register due to a lack of significance and integrity.”
It didn’t make the list due to the 1967 date, it missed it by one year.
Vandermark and the McKean County Historical Society still see the significance in the history despite this.
They are raising funds for the renovations and rejuvenation of the Prospect Hill Fire Tower with the hope to have it open by summer of 2023. The cost of the work will be $20,000. To make a contribution to this project, make checks out to McKean County Historical Society, and mail them to McKean County Historical Society, Attn: Fire Tower, 500 W. Main St., Smethport, PA 16749.