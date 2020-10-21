SALAMANCA — A fire Tuesday morning destroyed an Academy Street residence, with one resident transported for medical attention.
Salamanca Fire Department responded at 7:40 a.m. to a fire at 119 Academy St., Fire Chief Nick Bocharski said.
Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy flames coming from both floors of the two-story apartment building. Bocharski said firefighters controlled the flames within 30 minutes.
Seneca Emergency Medical Services transported one resident of the building with non-life threatening injuries, Bocharski said.
“Occupants evacuated the building before the fire department’s arrival,” the chief said, noting the building’s owners are Thomas Abrams, Andrew Odell and Edward Odell.
The building was considered a complete loss, Bocharski said. Some occupants were able to salvage belongings from rooms that received smoke but no fire damage.
Loss of contents is approximately $30,000, he added.
The cause of the fire had not been determined as of Wednesday. Salamanca fire investigators are being assisted by Salamanca police and the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
Assisting Salamanca Fire Department on the scene were Kill Buck Fire Department, Salamanca Police Department and Seneca EMS.
The Great Valley and Seneca Nation’s Allegany Territory volunteer firefighters were on standby at their firehouses. Bradford (Pa.) Fire Department provided a rapid intervention team in case firefighters became trapped, Bocharski said.