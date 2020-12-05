OLEAN — The Olean Fire Department responded Saturday morning to extinguish a fire that did extensive damage to a multi-family dwelling 1119 Spruce St.
Fire Chief Tim Richardson said city firefighters were dispatched at 11:18 a.m., with a caller reporting a large amount of smoke coming from the structure. The chief said that when firefighters arrived they found fire in the front part of the house, on the first floor, and on the porch.
Richardson said multiple hose lines were deployed and most of the fire was knocked down by 11:26 a.m.
"Initial reports indicated that there may be an occupant still in the structure," the chief said in a press release, although firefighters found no one inside. There were no injuries.
Richardson said the fire did spread to the second floor and attic, requiring extensive ventilation of the structure, including the roof. He said the fire was placed under control at 1:13 p.m.
The Olean Fire Department responded with seven personnel, with two engines and one ambulance on the first alarm. Additional alarms were called, and the call-in consisted of 13 personnel who responded with the aerial ladder, two ambulances and support vehicles.
Portville Fire Department was requested to the scene to fill breathing air cylinders. Westons Mills and Allegany Fire Departments were placed on standby.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, the chief said.
Olean Police responded for traffic control at the scene, while the city Code Enforcement Department responded to evaluate the structure and deemed it uninhabitable after the fire. No damage assessment was available as of Saturday.
The American Red Cross responded to assist those displaced by the fire.