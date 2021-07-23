ANGELICA — Youth exhibitors displayed their poultry projects at the Allegany County Fair this past week, with the contest serving as a culmination of a year of hard work on the part of the participants.
In Novice Poultry Showmanship, Annika MacCrea finished with a first-place blue ribbon, along with a book sponsored by Nicholson Pharmacy.
For Junior Poultry Showmanship, Jim Eshelman took home the blue ribbon, receiving an award sponsored by General Roofing.
In Senior Poultry Showmanship, Tristan Erway came in first place, receiving an award sponsored by Peder J. Hancher, DDS.
Grand Champion for Market Poultry was taken by Kadin Pierce, receiving a banner sponsored by the Benevolent Protective Order of Elks #1495.
Reserve Grand Champion Market Poultry went to Shane Plot, receiving a banner sponsored by the Lindguist Cub Cadets.
Best of Show, Overall, was taken by Riley Barr, who received an award through Dave’s Printing and Reserve Best of Show was awarded to Ben Eshelman, who received an award sponsored by Robert G. Reilly, DMD.
Other Poultry Show results:
• Novice Showmanship: Annika MacCrea
• Reserve Novice Showmanship: Kaden Huffer
• Senior Showmanship: Tristen Erway
• Best of Breed-Brahma: Ben Eshelman
• Reserve Best of Beed-Brahma: Jim Eshelman
• Best of Breed-Orpington: Ryley Blarr
• Reserve Best of Breed-Orpington: Jim Eshelman
• Best of Breed-Black Java: Kaden Huffer
• Best of Breed-Barred Rock: Kaden Huffer
• Best of Breed-Dorking: Anna MacCrea
• Best of Breed-Sussex: Riley Blarr
Waterfowl
• Best of Breed-Cayuga: Ben Eshelman
• Reserve Best of Breed- Cayuga: Ben Eshelman
• Best of Breed-Runner: Ben Eshelman
• Reserve Best of Breed-Runner: Ben Eshelman
• Best of Show: Riley Blarr with his Sussex
• Reserve Best of Show: Ben Eshelman with his Cayuga
Tricia Heary, 4-H program educator, congratulated all the participants on a successful show.